Ronda Rousey squashes former friend in 90 seconds after SmackDown goes off-air

Ronda Rousey wrestled a short dark match after SmackDown went off the air tonight.

The closing segment of tonight's episode of SmackDown saw Ronda Rousey choosing Charlotte Flair as her WrestleMania 38 opponent. The former then attacked Sonya Deville as the show came to a close.

As is usually the case, fans in attendance were treated to a couple of dark matches after the show went off the air. Rousey teamed up with Naomi and the duo fought Charlotte Flair and Natalya in a tag team match.

Neither Flair nor Naomi entered the ring, and Rousey made quick work of Natalya to send fans home happy.

Roman Reigns teamed up with The Usos to take on Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders in another dark match.

Ronda Rousey and Natalya were quite close during the former's first run

Ronda Rousey formed a close bond with Natalya during her 2018-19 WWE run. The duo were the best of friends and competed in many tag team matches as well.

They won five out of the six tag team matches they participated in. Their only tag team loss came on the January 21, 2019 episode of RAW, to Bayley and Sasha Banks.

Rousey and Natalya faced off in a RAW Women's title match on the December 17, 2018, episode. The former won the match via submission.

Rousey had the following to say about Natalya in an interview back in 2018:

“She really went out of her way to make me feel welcome and comfortable and part of the family. She’s been amazing since day one and I’m so lucky to have her as a friend.” [H/T Wrestling News]

But things have changed quite a bit during Rousey's WWE absence. Natalya is now an obnoxious heel, bragging about breaking records one after the other.

It remains to be seen how Rousey fares when she steps into the ring with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38. Judging by her performance tonight, Flair is in for a hard time at The Show of Shows.

