Ronda Rousey submits top star at Elimination Chamber; Sends a huge message to current Champion

At the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event, the duo of Ronda Rousey and Naomi defeated the team of Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville. The match was a preview of the upcoming singles match between Flair and Rousey, scheduled to take place at WrestleMania 38.

Rousey returned to WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble premium live event and won the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match. In the match's closing stages, The Baddest Woman On The Planet eliminated Flair to win the Rumble.

At Elimination Chamber, Rousey had her hand tied to the side for the majority of the contest. Eventually, it was the former RAW Women's Champion who locked in the armbar on Deville. But Flair wasn't bothered about helping out her tag team partner, who quickly submitted.

At WrestleMania 38, Rousey will challenge Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. It seemed The Baddest Woman On The Planet would initially pick Becky Lynch as her opponent for The Grandest Stage Of Them All, but that wasn't the case to be.

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently criticized Ronda Rousey in the lead-up to her match against Charlotte Flair

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently criticized Ronda Rousey for her skills on the microphone. Mantell believes that Rousey is not a strong talker and generally comes across as a heel, even though she is a babyface.

"I actually think it hurts Ronda when you hear her do a promo. She's not a strong talker at all. She's trying to be a babyface but she resembles a heel in everything she says." (from 51:20 onwards)

At WrestleMania 38, Rousey will aim to extend her impressive run at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. The former UFC fighter made her in-ring debut at WrestleMania 34 in a Mixed Tag Team Match featuring her alongside Kurt Angle against the team of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

At WrestleMania 35, Rousey competed in the first-ever all-women's main event of WrestleMania. The Baddest Woman On The Planet faced Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a match for the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships.

