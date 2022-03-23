"Not feeling great right now" - Ronda Rousey suffers injury right before WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey has disclosed that she sustained a minor injury on the road to WrestleMania.

Rousey returned to WWE in January 2022 at the Royal Rumble premium live event. She won the Women's Royal Rumble match and challenged SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at the Grandest Stage of Them All. Since then, things have heated up between Flair and Rousey, with a war of words and a backstage attack intensifying their rivalry.

In a recent Facebook gaming stream, Ronda Rousey mentioned that she suffered a minor tear to her labial frenulum, a piece of tissue in the mouth connecting the upper lip to the gums.

With the injury in her mouth, Ronda apologized for how her voice sounded on the stream and mentioned that she didn't feel great, despite being healthy heading into WrestleMania.

"Oh, I’m totally fantastic, fine. I tore my labial frenulum apparently, which is that little piece of skin that connects your lip to your jaw or whatever, my top jaw. I’m like so sick and not feeling good right now. Sorry guys if I sound like cr*p. I’ve literally sounded like this all day." (H/T POST Wrestling)

Ronda Rousey @RondaRousey #WrestleMania38 @MsCharlotteWWE the kind of pain you brag about inflicting on me isn’t even enough for me to eat for breakfast - it’s the pastry I eat with my coffee before breakfast because I don’t want drink my mocha latte on an empty stomach. #AndTheNew . @MsCharlotteWWE the kind of pain you brag about inflicting on me isn’t even enough for me to eat for breakfast - it’s the pastry I eat with my coffee before breakfast because I don’t want drink my mocha latte on an empty stomach. #AndTheNew #WrestleMania38 https://t.co/ECV8zL55UR

Rousey vs. Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship will headline WrestleMania on Saturday, April 2nd.

Ronda Rousey also commented on the Cody Rhodes rumors

Another huge talking point heading into WWE's biggest show of the year is the impending return of Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare, who recently parted ways with AEW, is rumored to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania.

During the same stream, Ronda Rousey weighed in on the situation, stating that she wanted to see Cody wrestle live.

"Or the possibility of Seth [Rollins] and Cody [Rhodes]. I’m excited about the possibility. I never got to see Cody wrestle live. He left right before I got there," Rousey added.

AlexGamesWrestling @Alejand24930733

#WWE The Wrestling Observer reports that WWE plans for the winner of the Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes match at WrestleMania 38 to face the unified champion at WrestleMania Backlash. The Wrestling Observer reports that WWE plans for the winner of the Seth Rollins vs. Cody Rhodes match at WrestleMania 38 to face the unified champion at WrestleMania Backlash.#WWE https://t.co/pfvoFV9wpt

What do you think about Ronda's comments? Will she be able to beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania? Would you like to see her appear alongside Cody? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Angana Roy