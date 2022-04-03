Ronda Rousey suffers a stunning loss to current champion at WrestleMania 38 in a controversial finish

Ronda Rousey suffered a huge loss to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38, as she was pinned for the first time in singles action during her time with WWE. The defeat meant that Flair retained the SmackDown Women's Championship, stopping Rousey from winning one more title in the company.

The match itself was full of controversies, as Rousey initially thought she had won the match. However, referee Charles Robinson waved off a three-count due to Flair having her foot on the rope.

After the referee took a bump, he missed Flair tapping out to The Baddest Woman on The Planet. Eventually, The Queen hit her opponent with a big boot to the face to win the match.

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 38, Rousey made her return to WWE at the Royal Rumble 2022 Premium Live Event. She won the Women's Royal Rumble match in what was her first in-ring action in the company in almost three years.

Ronda Rousey has only suffered three losses in WWE so far

Since making her in-ring debut for WWE in 2018, Ronda Rousey has only suffered three losses in the company.

Prior to this loss, Rousey's last match at WrestleMania was in 2019, when she and Flair lost to Becky Lynch in the main event of the show.

Rousey's second loss came in a tag team match. She had teamed up with Natalya and was beaten by the duo of Sasha Banks and Bayley on Monday Night RAW. This is Rousey's first loss in a singles match in WWE.

From here onwards, it will be interesting to see how the company goes on to book The Baddest Woman On The Planet. Rousey could very well earn herself another shot at Flair's title, given how their match ended at WrestleMania.

What did you make of Rousey vs. Flair at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Becky Lynch who Seth Rollins is facing at WrestleMania right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha