Ronda Rousey and other superstars announced for RAW tag team match

2022 Women's Royal Rumble match winner Ronda Rousey and more have been announced for a huge tag match on Monday's WrestleMania RAW, Fightful has reported.

The show, set to take place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is the final edition of WWE's red brand before WrestleMania and is set to feature a face-to-face confrontation between WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Universal Champion Roman Reigns before their main event clash on WrestleMania Sunday.

The main event of WrestleMania Saturday will feature Ronda Rousey taking on Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The two women, along with RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair, will compete in tag team competition on RAW this Monday.

As per the report from Fightful, Flair will team up with fellow horsewoman Lynch, while challengers Rousey and Belair will team up to try and gain bragging rights heading into WrestleMania.

This match will see the first-ever pairing of Ronda Rousey and Bianca Belair. Meanwhile, Charlotte and Becky know each other very well, having teamed up as part of team PCB (Paige-Charlotte-Becky), and have also feuded at various points over their careers in the company.

Ronda Rousey has something in common with the other women in the tag match

Ronda Rousey and three other competitors in the recently announced tag match all share a common trait, on top of all being former women's champions in the WWE.

Rousey, along with Flair, Lynch, and Belair, have all featured in the main event of WrestleMania. The only other woman to have achieved this feat is Sasha Banks, who battled Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 37.

Rousey, Lynch, and Flair, of course, did battle in the first-ever women's WrestleMania main event in a triple threat match for both the SmackDown and RAW women's titles, with Lynch coming out on top.

It remains to be seen how the confrontation between Becky and Ronda fares as well since both of them have a storied rivalry in the company.

What do you think about the tag team match announcement? You can share your thoughts in the comment section below.

