Ronda Rousey takes a major shot at Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey recently streamed WWE 2K Battlegrounds on her official Facebook handle. The Baddest Woman on the Planet took a shot at Becky Lynch during the stream, and decided to not open her box while playing the game. Ronda was also not thrilled when she saw that Becky's rating was 92, which was the same as her.

They gave Becky the same as me? She knows that's bulls**t. You know that's some bulls**t.

I'm gonna leave Becky Lynch's box alone. I don't want no ginger box, nobody does. Except for maybe Seth Rollins, but you know... that's his thing.

Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch's rivalry was the highlight of WWE in 2019

Heading into WrestleMania 35, Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch didn't hold anything back while taking shots at each other on social media. Lynch went as far as taking a major shot at Travis Browne, Ronda's husband. Rousey hit back by calling Becky by her real name and slaming WWE as well.

At WrestleMania, Becky Lynch won the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles by defeating Rousey and Charlotte Flair in the first-ever Women's main event in WrestleMania history. Rousey hasn't been seen on WWE TV ever since, and fans never got to witness a singles encounter pitting these two arch-rivals.