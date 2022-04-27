"An influence on me before I even met him" - Top RAW star opens up on working with Kurt Angle

Ronda Rousey recently opened up about Kurt Angle's influence on her wrestling career.

The former RAW Women's Champion made her return from maternity leave at the Royal Rumble this year and won the whole thing. Unfortunately, she was unable to defeat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38.

Ronda Rousey was recently a guest on the Wives of Wrestling podcast, where she spoke about working with Angle and his influence on her career:

“Kurt was an influence on me before I even met him, as an aspiring Olympian,” she said. “I wanted to be an Olympic Gold medalist, the first American to win an Olympic Gold medal in Judo. I mean, Kurt was that hero that I had of, ‘oh, one day you could have people look up to you, and talk about you with that kind of reverence that people talk about Kurt with wrestling.’ [h/t - WrestlingInc]

Rousey also pointed out the similarities between the two superstars and their respective rookie years in the business:

“In wrestling, people are all like, ‘Oh, Kurt Angle, you know?’ So, I wanted to be the Kurt Angle of Judo. Then when I came into WWE and they partnered us up, it was like he’s the only other person who has been in a similar situation like that. Coming from the outside, from other successes, starting your rookie year under a microscope, and the spotlight.” [h/t - WrestlingInc]

Ronda Rousey also opened up about Kurt Angle mentoring her

After losing the RAW Women's Championship, Ronda Rousey went on a hiatus that ended this year when she won the rumble.

Later, on the same podcast, she mentioned how Angle mentored her during her first run with the company:

“Having him to guide me in the beginning, and not like roll his eyes at me, and all the kind of stuff that I would say or do or whatever. It’s just my inexperience and stuff like that. He was an awesome guide and a teacher,” Ronda said. “I just kind of felt like I was in good hands, and that anything I aspire to, is possible. Because Kurt has already done it, and if Kurt could do it, I could do it, kind of a thing. He’s not an alien, I could do it because he did, and maybe I could do more.”

Ronda Rousey showered Angle with respect and admiration on multiple occasions. She also added the Ankle Lock submission move to her arsenal after her return. She is set to face Charlotte Flair for the third time in an "I Quit" match for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash.

Do you think Ronda Rousey will walk out as the SmackDown Women's Champion? Will Ronda and Becky face each other at WrestleMania 39? Let us know what you think and comment below!

Edited by Arjun