"She's really f***ing strong" - Ronda Rousey says she always wanted to work with rising WWE superstar

Ronda Rousey was full of praise for a rising WWE Superstar she always wanted to step inside the ring with.

In 2022, Ronda Rousey made a shocking return to the Royal Rumble where she entered at number 28th and won the match. Since then, Rousey has been the face of the blue brand as she dethroned Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

After winning the title from The Queen, Rousey got to face her dream opponent in the form of Raquel Rodriguez. Speaking on her YouTube channel, Rousey praised the former NXT Champion and revealed why she wanted to work with the rising SmackDown Superstar:

"I've always really wanted to work with Raquel [Rodriguez]. So I'm really glad that I got to make this happen," said Rousey. "I always wanted to work with Raquel because she's really f***ing strong. She's a great wrestler but I love working with girls that can support my weight. Because it enables me to do so much more." (From 1:30 to 1:52)

They faced each other on two separate occasions on SmackDown and even teamed up for a match on the blue brand. It will be interesting to see if Rousey gives Raquel Rodriguez another shot at the title.

Ronda Rousey revealed that thumbtacks are banned from WWE

Last week, Ronda Rousey faced Liv Morgan for the third time and won the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Extreme Rules 2022. In the closing moments, Rousey choked Morgan out as she passed out instead of tapping out to end the match.

Speaking on her YouTube channel, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed that she pitched a brutal ending that required thumbtacks. Unfortunately, WWE didn't allow it as she found out that thumbtacks are banned from the company:

“They said we can’t use thumbtacks anymore. That legally we can’t like purposefully, like, injure people, like, cut through skin and stuff. I don’t know,” Ronda said.

Fans assumed that several things would once again become acceptable in WWE after McMahon's retirement from the company. Unfortunately, thumbtacks won't be making a comeback as they are still on the banned list.

