"Charlotte cheated" - Ronda Rousey comments on her WrestleMania 38 Loss to Charlotte Flair

Ronda Rousey is not happy about her loss to the current SmackDown Women's Champion, Charlotte Flair, at WrestleMania 38. The 2022 Royal Rumble winner took to social media to express her frustration over the controversial finish of her match on Saturday.

The former UFC star had Flair dead to rights. However, due to the referee being taken out, Rousey was forced to let go of her armbar in an attempt to wake up the official. Meanwhile, Flair recovered and hit Rousey with a big boot. The Queen would go on to pin Rousey, retaining her championship in the process.

Recently, during a gaming live stream on Facebook, Ronda Rousey spoke about her condition following WrestleMania and commented on her loss to Flair. Rousey made it clear that the only reason why she isn't SmackDown Women's Champion is because "Charlotte cheated."

"I'm all sore. I got screwed. I tapped out Charlotte and the ref didn't see it. I was trying to wake up the ref, Charlotte tried to ambush me from behind. What a world. Charlotte cheated. I should have been ready for a cheater. There should be no amount of cheating that can beat me, that's how good I have to be," - Ronda Rousey (h/t Fightful)

Current UFC Champion commented on Ronda Rousey's performance at WrestleMania 38

UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña had some harsh words for Ronda Rousey in a recent edition of The MMA Hour.

During the show, Peña commented on how Rousey needs a "different attire" for herself in WWE. The 32-year-old explained that she feels Rousey is constantly readjusting her gear while she wrestles and that the former UFC Champion needs to "be more comfortable in her skin."

"Yes I thought she had a great match, I thought she was very good ... But she needs to be more comfortable in her skin or needs to figure out different attire because every move that she does, there's a wardrobe fix. She's pulling her pants down, she's pulling her bra up, every move is followed by a wardrobe change so she can be comfortable in whatever she's wearing ... You didn't see Charlotte Flair one time touch anything she was wearing, it was all about the match." - Julianna Peña, (h/t Sportskeeda)

In the same show, Peña also stated that Rousey is a "joke" in the MMA community. The UFC Champion claimed that people perceive The Baddest Woman on the Planet as a "sell-out" for leaving UFC and joining WWE.

