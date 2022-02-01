Ronda Rousey to team up with former rival in huge tag team match

Ronda Rousey is all set to team up with a former rival at an upcoming SmackDown live event in Quebec.

Ronda Rousey made her big return to WWE at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. The Baddest Woman On The Planet entered the women's Royal Rumble match and ended up winning the free-for-all by last eliminating Charlotte Flair.

During a commercial break during tonight's episode of WWE RAW, a big tag team match was announced for the March 6, 2022, SmackDown live event in Laval, Quebec.

Rousey & Sasha Banks will take on Charlotte Flair & Shayna Baszler on the show. Interestingly, Baszler and Rousey are on opposite sides. Both women are quite close in real life, as well as on WWE TV.

Ronda Rousey and Sasha Banks have quite a bit of history together

At Royal Rumble 2019, Sasha Banks challenged Rousey for the RAW Women's Championship. Rousey had won the belt at SummerSlam 2018 after defeating Alexa Bliss.

The duo engaged in a hard-fought battle for over 13 minutes, and the match ended when Rousey executed a Piper's Pit on The Boss.

After the match, Banks and Rousey shook hands, after which Banks lifted her hand and made the "Four Horsewomen" gesture.

Last year, Banks opened up on Rousey's WWE run and didn't mince her words one bit. Banks stated that she wasn't happy with Rousey getting more money than her:

“I was pi**ed off that Ronda Rousey could come in, get more money than me, get a (better) locker room than me, and bring all these people backstage and get more time than me. I’m like, ‘excuse me? who is you and what you do?’ Besides respecting everything she’s done in the UFC and the fight world, when it comes to the squared circle, that’s my home. That’s where I’m the legit boss, not Ronda Rousey." said Banks. [H/T ITR Wrestling]

It remains to be seen if this real-life animosity will come into play when Sasha Banks teams up with Rousey next month.

Will these two women manage to co-exist against Flair and Baszler?

