Ronda Rousey teases a new tag team on WWE SmackDown

Former women's champion Ronda Rousey teased fans about forming a tag team alongside her best friend Shayna Baszler on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

Rousey competed in a Fatal Five-way Elimination match to determine the number one contender for Liv Morgan's SmackDown Women's Title. Natalya, Sonya Deville, Lacey Evans, and Xia Li were the other competitors in the match.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion dominated the match, made quick work of her opponents, and quite effortlessly won the match. Rousey is set to face Liv Morgan for the Women's title at next month's WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event.

After the match, Rousey bumped into her long-time friend Shayna Baszler backstage. The Queen of Spades congratulated the Baddest Woman on the Planet. Rousey then told Baszler that she understands that she is eager to get her revenge. She then asked Baszler to let her know when she would be ready to team up with Rousey and take over SmackDown together.

“Do you know what’s better than winning? Revenge. Let me know when you are ready to break some bones and take over the show again,” Ronda Rousey said.

As mentioned earlier, Rousey is set to face Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's Title. It remains to be seen whether Baszler will play a part in the match and help Rousey regain the title.

