Ronda Rousey theorizes that released WWE Superstar is returning

Former WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey thinks the 'White Rabbit' theory could be true, which might lead to the return of Bray Wyatt.

Over the past few weeks, fans have noticed several cryptic messages that have led them to speculate that The Eater of The Worlds might make his way back into the company. In 2021, Bray Wyatt was released from the company and since has made no appearances outside of WWE.

'The Viper' Randy Orton defeated The Fiend at WrestleMania 37, which was his last appearance in WWE. During her live stream on YouTube, Ronda Rousey spoke about the 'White Rabbit' theory and believes that Bray Wyatt is returning to the company:

"During the breaks between matches, they've been doing this thing where they turn off the lights and they play 'White Rabbit.' We all have our theories about what it means, but I like to think that it's Bray Wyatt coming back." [H/T - Fightful]

Fans have been clamoring for Wyatt to return to the company ever since the old regime came out of commission. It will be interesting to see if Rousey's theory might become a reality.

Ronda Rousey is set to face Liv Morgan in an Extreme Rules match

Liv Morgan reached the top of the division when she won the Money in the Bank contract and cashed in on Ronda Rousey the same night, after Rousey successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship. Morgan won the title but scored a huge target on her back in the form of the Baddest Woman on the Planet.

The two faced each other at SummerSlam 2022 but Morgan escaped with her title in controversial fashion. This led to Rousey taking her frustration out on WWE officials and beginning feuding with the authorities.

Meanwhile, Morgan feuded with Rousey's close friend Shayna Baszler and won. A few weeks ago, Rousey won a fatal 5 way match and became the new number one contender for Morgan's title. The two are now set to face each other for the third time.

Last week, Morgan confronted Rousey and asked for an Extreme Rules match for the annual premium live event. It will be interesting to see which superstar walks out of the show with the SmackDown Women's Championship.

