Ronda Rousey took SmackDown hostage

Former women's champion Ronda Rousey kicked off the 1200th episode of SmackDown by taking the show hostage.

Rousey has been suspended indefinitely after attacking the referee following her match against Liv Morgan at Summerslam. The Baddest Woman on the Planet showed up last week with a duffle bag full of money. She dumped the money on the table and said she had paid more than her fine and wanted the suspension lifted.

On the latest episode of SmackDown, the former Women's Champion walked into the ring and demanded WWE Executive Adam Pearce lift her suspension. Pearce came out with security and informed Rousey that it was above his pay grade to do so.

An upset Rousey was not ready to leave the ring. Security tried to restrain her but failed. With security failing to do their job, Pearce brought out the police and got the former SmackDown Women's Champion arrested.

Pearce escorted Rousey to the police car. However, the Baddest Woman on the Planet did not leave without taking one last shot at Adam Pearce. She mocked the official by saying, "Well, Adam, nice haircut."

It remains to be seen when the former women's champion's suspension will be lifted following the recent events.

