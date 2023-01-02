Ronda Rousey unleashes foul-mouthed rant on WWE critics following loss to Charlotte Flair 

Ronda Rousey lost her Women's Championship to Charlotte Flair this past week on WWE SmackDown after The Queen made her long-overdue return.

Rousey has been the target of critics over the past few months, with #FireRondaRousey trending whenever she makes an appearance on-screen. This could have been one of the reasons why WWE chose to take away her Championship, and the former Champion has now reacted to her title loss on Instagram.

"None of my critics can do half the sh*t I can," she wrote.

Ahead of her loss to Charlotte Flair, Rousey was able to successfully defend her title against Raquel Rodriguez before being challenged to the match by The Queen.

Their bout was over in seconds as Rousey looked to lock in an arm bar, and the move was then reversed into a roll-up by Flair to win and make history. She has now won a title in WWE every year for the past decade.

Ronda Rousey was expected to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39

Ahead of her title loss on SmackDown, there were rumors that Ronda Rousey was set to wrestle Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. This gave the impression that Ripley would have to win the Royal Rumble in order to move over to SmackDown and challenge The Baddest Woman on the Planet.

Now that Rousey has lost the Women's Championship, there is nothing stopping her from moving over to RAW to find more competition and challenge Ripley at WrestleMania, after all, not all matches have to be for a Championship.

Rousey's future on SmackDown remains unclear, but she is expected to challenge for the Women's Championship at The Royal Rumble later this month.

Do you think Ronda Rousey deserved to lose her SmackDown Women's Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

