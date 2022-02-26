Ronda Rousey comments on how she felt when fans booed her out of the stadium at WrestleMania 35

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey has revealed how she felt after WrestleMania 35 when she was on the receiving end of hate chants from fans.

Ronda Rousey faced off against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 35 with both the Raw and SmackDown Women's Championship on the line. Rousey seemed in pole position to leave victorious but Becky Lynch amazingly turned the table to become the double champion.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet recently released a YouTube video where she spoke about how the hate chants from the fans had affected her. She highlighted that she just wanted to go home, as she got tired of getting booed out of the stadium on a regular basis.

"I walked out of the stadium at WrestleMania, my knuckle was shattered, I could not even turn my hand to put it on my hip and everyone was booing me out of the stadium and I was just like "Man, fu*k these people, I can't wait to go home." And like people forget, they have short memories kind of thing. When I left the WWE I was getting booed out of the stadium like every day for months and I think one of the most uncomfortable and disingenuous I ever felt was when I had to be a babyface and the crowd was being hostile towards me and I just can't tell how exactly I fu*king felt." - said Rousey. (0:48 onwards)

Ronda Rousey says Judo affects the body more than MMA or pro-wrestling

Former Women's Champion Ronda Rousey stated that Judo affects the body more compared to MMA or pro-wrestling.

Ronda had plied her trade in both Judo and MMA before trying out working for World Wrestling Entertainment. She's revered as an icon in the world of Mixed Martial Arts and became the first ever female champion in UFC history.

In a recent Facebook live stream, she revealed that she was about to retire from Judo because it badly affected her knees.

“No, Judo’s definitely the hardest on my joints than MMA or pro wrestling. I was about ready to retire from Judo just because of how bad it was on my knees when I was like in my early 20s," Rousey said.

Do you want to see Ronda Rousey victorious over Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38? Sound off in the comments section below!

Edited by Ryan K Boman