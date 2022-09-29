Ronda Rousey wants Bray Wyatt to return alongside released WWE Superstar

The rumors of Bray Wyatt's WWE return are picking up steam, which has led to speculation among some members of the company's roster.

With teases of a White Rabbit coming to WWE through a series of cleverly placed QR codes and the song "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane being played during commercial breaks of RAW and SmackDown, speculation is at an all-time high that Wyatt is on his way back to the company.

On Ronda Rousey's latest gaming stream, The Baddest Woman on the Planet speculated about Wyatt's possible WWE return. Ronda Rousey was hopeful that if he did come back, his brother Bo Dallas would also return as part of his faction.

"Oh God, if Bray Wyatt came back, I would die!" Ronda Rousey exclaimed. "You know what I would love? If Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas came back and Bo was part of his cult. Ugh, I just want to see them together. Why not!?" [H/T: Wrestling Inc.]

When will Bray Wyatt make his triumphant return to WWE?

If the White Rabbit teases are indeed for Bray Wyatt, the ultimate question that remains is when will he make his return to WWE programming?

Based on last week's clue during WWE RAW, fans were convinced that he would return on September 23 at 9:23 PM EST. Not only did Wyatt not appear, SmackDown was actually on a commercial break at the time.

The next logical guess is WWE's upcoming premium live event, Extreme Rules, on October 8 in Philadelphia.

Three of the match graphics for the Extreme Rules premium live event feature Wyatt's iconic lantern and fireflies in them. Including:

Seth "Freakin" Rollins vs. Matt Riddle in a the Fight Pit

Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre in a Strap match

Edge vs. Finn Balor in an I Quit match

If Wyatt returns at Extreme Rules, it seems like he could return during one of these matchups. Will it happen? We'll find out soon enough.

What do you make of Ronda Rousey's comments? Would you like to see Bo Dallas return alongside Wyatt? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

