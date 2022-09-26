Ronda Rousey wants to bring back iconic hardcore spot at WWE Extreme Rules

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey wants to leave no stone unturned in her upcoming match against Liv Morgan at Extreme Rules.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet will have a chance to regain the SmackDown Women's Championship at the company's upcoming premium live event. The two women will face off in an Extreme Rules Match, which gives them a license to pull all the stops necessary to pick up the victory.

Speaking on the "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" live stream, Ronda revealed that she would love to use thumbtacks in her upcoming bout.

"Definitely thumbtacks," said Rousey while scrolling through comments. "But, I feel like there's a couple weapons that are going to be unique to me and Liv."

The former UFC Superstar also entertained the idea of using LEGOs instead of thumtacks:

"How fun would that be? I want to like, throwdown LEGOs, and then take off her (Liv's) shoes and make her walk the LEGOs." (h/t- wrestlinginc)

While thumbtack spots were widely popular in WWE during the Ruthless Aggression and Attitude Era, the company eventually distanced itself from such spots due to the current nature of their PG programming.

Liv Morgan has successfully defeated Ronda Rousey twice in WWE

Ronda Rousey is one of the most protected stars in WWE. The former UFC Superstar has only lost a handful of matches in her time with the Stamford-based promotion.

However, Liv Morgan has managed to get the better of The Baddest Woman on the Planet on multiple occasions. Liv kickstarted her first title reign in the company by cashing in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Ronda the same night she won it. The former NXT star then went on to defeat Rousey in a one-on-one match at SummerSlam.

Liv Morgan also sent a message to Rousey on SmackDown last week as she launched an attack on Lacey Evans after defeating her. The SmackDown Women's Champion unloaded on her opponent with a kendo stick and sent her onto the guardrail. Liv went on to lay Evans out on a table, driving her through it with a senton.

The former Riott Squad member has shown that she has a "killer instinct" to take on Ronda Rousey. However, the Rowdy One will be more determined than ever to reclaim the title since losing it at SummerSlam in controversial fashion.

Who do you think will come out on top at Extreme Rules? Sound off your thoughts in the comment section below.

