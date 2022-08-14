Ronda Rousey wants WWE to bring back some superstars released due to budget cuts

Ronda Rousey took a massive shot at WWE's past budget cuts in her latest Instagram post.

The Baddest Woman On The Planet made a surprise appearance on last week's edition of WWE SmackDown. Rousey dumped a bunch of cash onto a table out of a bag she had brought along with her.

Rousey recently shared some pictures and a clip from her SmackDown appearance and took a jibe at WWE in the process. The former women's champion told the company to use the cash wisely, adding that it could help with the company's "budget cuts."

She finished her message by telling WWE to bring back some of those released superstars so that she could kick their as**s.

"Use that cash wisely @wwe - Maybe it can help with those “budget cuts”. Bring back some as**s for me to kick," Rousey wrote.

Ronda Rousey was heavily cheered by the live audience on SmackDown

It looks like Ronda Rousey is steadily growing on the WWE Universe. Her appearance on WWE SmackDown was met with a loud chorus of cheers from the fans in attendance. Rousey did well on the mic and finished the segment by taking a significant shot at real-life friend Shayna Baszler.

Fans are aware that The Rowdy One's Instagram post seemingly referred to WWE releasing a long list of talents in the recent past, owing to "budget cuts." The reasoning didn't sit well with several members of the WWE Universe, and the company was heavily criticized on social media after the releases.

In November 2021, WWE released 18 superstars in one go. IMPACT Wrestling star Jordynne Grace was one of many wrestling personalities unhappy with the cuts. Here's how she responded:

"It's one thing to not renew someone's contract. It's another thing to have someone uproot their entire lives, move to an unfamiliar area, and release them from their contract mere months into it. THAT'S what's f**ked up."

Rousey is someone who hasn't held back while speaking her mind in the past. She has previously taken a shot at WWE by calling it 'fake.' Her latest post has received quite a positive response from fans if the comments are any indication.

What do you think of Rousey's message to WWE? Which released wrestler should WWE bring back next?

