Ronda Rousey wins first SmackDown  Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash

Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair to win her first SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania Backlash.

After their bout at WrestleMania 38 ended in a somewhat controversial manner, Ronda Rousey issued a challenge to Flair for a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash. The Baddest Woman on the Planet wanted the bout to be an I Quit match.

As the match got underway, Flair attacked Ronda Rousey with kicks to the face. The former RAW Women's Champion managed to counter the attacks with a waist lock. The former UFC Champion then attempted to put The Queen in an armbar. The move was disrupted as both women rolled out of the ring.

Flair then brought out a kendo stick from underneath the ring, but Rousey managed to snatch it away from her.

The Opportunity then brought out two more kendo sticks and commenced an assault on the Baddest Woman on the Planet. However, Rousey soon turned the tables as the back-and-forth action continued.

Towards the end, The Queen brought in a chair into the ring and hit the Natural Selection on Rousey. Flair then locked the former RAW Women's Champion in the figure eight leglock, but the latter hit her with a chair to break the submission move.

Charlotte Flair then took to the mic to mockingly wish Ronda Rousey a 'Happy Mother's Day' as she planned to finish off the challenger. However, her plans backfired as Rousey put Flair in an armbar through the steel chair, forcing the latter to say, 'I Quit.'

With this win, Rousey is now both a RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. It remains to be seen who the first challenger to her title will be.

Edited by Debottam Saha