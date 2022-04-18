Ronda Rousey still gets nervous while delivering promos

WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey has spoken about how she still gets nervous when cutting promos on WWE television.

Much like Brock Lesnar, Rousey has made a career of letting her physicality do the talking. However, in WWE, a superstar's ability to deliver compelling promos is as essential as in-ring expertise.

Speaking on her vlog series Ronda on the Road, the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble winner, spoke of the nerves she feels while cutting promos. The Rowdy One noted that these segments get even more challenging because of live TV's hit or miss element.

"I get more nervous for promos than matches because I have to nail it on the first go,” Rousey said. “I’ve always been a person that communicates better physically than verbally, but I think I got it. They let me say what I want to say, then I got it." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

WWE @WWE When @RondaRousey learns she can’t get retribution because #SmackDown Women’s Champion @MsCharlotteWWE is not in-person on SmackDown, she unleashes a verbal assault on The Opportunity. When @RondaRousey learns she can’t get retribution because #SmackDown Women’s Champion @MsCharlotteWWE is not in-person on SmackDown, she unleashes a verbal assault on The Opportunity. https://t.co/SpVA1e7SpF

However, The UFC Hall of Famer showcased a strong will on the mic during WWE's Road to WrestleMania as some crowd sections sought to boo her.

Ronda Rousey will face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash

At WrestleMania 38, Charlotte Flair tapped out to Rousey's armbar while the referee was unconscious. However, Flair quickly recovered and hit a vicious big boot to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship.

On the April 08 edition of SmackDown, Ronda Rousey challenged The Queen to an "I Quit Match" for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Charlotte initially denied the challenge, but the bout was made official by WWE soon after.

With no pinfalls or submissions at WrestleMania Backlash, Flair will have to do what no woman has been able to do in WWE, making The Rowdy One quit.

