Ronda Rousey set to make her WWE UK return for the first time in four years

WWE announced earlier today that Ronda Rousey and her fellow superstars will be returning to the UK for two shows later this year.

Given the emergence of COVID-19, WWE has not been able to perform around the world as often as they usually do. The promotion returned to live tours in July 2021 after a long hiatus.

UK fans were given some great news today when it was announced that WWE would be holding two shows, one on Thursday April 28th in Newcastle and the other on Friday April 29th at the O2 Arena in London.

In addition to the superstars listed above, WWE also gave out a statement, announcing the appearance of the former RAW Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey. This will be Ronda's first live appearance in London since 2018.

Tickets for both events go on sale Monday, March 14th at 10am UK time.

Sasha Banks was "p****d off" after Ronda Rousey's WWE arrival

Despite all the mainstream attention that Ronda brought to WWE when she arrived in early 2018, not all superstars in the women's locker room were pleased to see the former UFC Champion return.

In a 2021 interview on The Kurt Angle Show, WWE Superstar Sasha Banks spoke of the real-life heat she felt towards the Rowdy One.

“I can only speak for myself. There might be a little tension, I don’t know [about] real heat,” Banks explained: “I was p****d off that Ronda Rousey could come in, get more money than me, get a [better] locker room than me, and bring all these people backstage and get more time than me. I’m like, ‘Excuse me? Who is you and what you do?’” H/T Give Me Sport

Banks also noted that although she respects Ronda's MMA accomplishments, when it comes to WWE, Sasha believes she is number one.

“Besides respecting everything she’s done in the UFC and the fight world, when it comes to the squared circle, that’s my home,” Banks continued. “That’s where I’m The Legit Boss, not Ronda Rouse§y.” H/T Give Me Sport

Banks' opinion on Rousey made for a compelling contest between the two in 2019, when the two superstars faced off at the Royal Rumble for the RAW Women's Championship.

