Roppongi 3K become five-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions at Sakura Genesis

Roppongi 3K have once again won the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Titles. At NJPW's Sakura Genesis event, the duo of YOH and SHO captured the junior tag belts from the team Suzukigun team of El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru.

The win for Roppongi 3K at Sakura Genesis marks the beginning of their fifth reign as IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions. Throughout the years, the team of YOH and SHO have struggled to maintain a proper title reign but will look to improve on that record this time around.

During their last reign as IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, SHO and YOH were forced to vacate the belts due to an injury to YOH. However, at Sakura Genesis, it was YOH who secured the pinfall victory for his team by getting the three-count over Yoshinobu Kanemaru.

Despite a resilient effort from the defending team, especially from the reigning IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion El Desperado, Suzukigun failed to hold on to the belts.

The loss means that Desperado and Kanemaru's third reign as junior tag champions came to an end after 38 days with no title successful title defenses.

What's next for Roppongi 3K in NJPW?

With the win over Suzukigun, YOH and SHO have now entered their fifth reign as IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions. The CHAOS representative duo look forward to multiple title defenses and will aim for a lengthy title reign as well.

However, after their co-main event bout, YOH teased challenging Desperado for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship. With Despy's double champ reign coming to an abrupt end, courtesy of YOH, the latter made it clear that he wants a shot at the junior heavyweight title.

As things stand, it remains to be seen who SHO and YOH's first title challengers will be. With the likes of the Bullet Club and Suzukigun being a part of the junior heavyweight division, Roppongi 3K could have a few tough challenges headed their way.