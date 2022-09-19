“I can’t do those tours anymore” - Ronda Rousey opens up on why she can’t be part of certain WWE events

Ronda Rousey recently opened up about why she would be unable to be a part of WWE's European tours because of her daughter.

After an outstanding career in the UFC, The Baddest Woman on the Planet made her way to WWE in 2018. Since then, The Baddest Woman on the Planet has been part of a few international tours. Rousey has competed in a few tag team matches during WWE's Chinese and Canadian Tours. The former SmackDown Women's Champion also competed against Queen Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's title during their European tour in April this year. The match took place during the WWE Live event in France.

During a live stream on her YouTube channel, the former Women's Champion talked about why she would no longer be able to work a full European tour anymore. She mentioned that she may work a big event during the tours if WWE is in dire need of selling out the venue. The Baddest Woman on the Planet recently became a mother and her motherly duties restrict her from working limited dates for WWE.

"I can’t do those (European) tours anymore now that I have Pō (Rousey’s daughter) which sucks because it was really fun... I can’t really do a whole tour (Rousey on working some events in WWE’s European tour post-WrestleMania 38). I had to do like one arena or whatever, because London, O2 Arena or something was a big deal. If they’re in a big venue or something, I’m like the emergency button. We’re having trouble selling out this venue. Quick, hit the "Ronda" button kind of a thing." - Ronda Rousey via her gaming livestream [H/T Post Wrestling]

Ronda Rousey in the hunt for the SmackDown Women's Title

On the September 9th episode of SmackDown, the Rowdy one defeated four other superstars to earn herself an opportunity to challenge Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women's title. The match is set to take place at October's Extreme Rules premium live event.

Rousey has recently also been teaming up with her MMA compadre Shayna Baszler during WWE Live events. If the Baddest Woman on the Planet fails to capture the SmackDown Women's title, she may chase the tag team titles along with the Queen of Spades.

