Roxanne Perez abandoned by Judgment Day during major match

Roxanne Perez competed in a major match tonight. She was abandoned by Judgment Day during her match.

Ever since arriving on the main roster, Roxanne Perez has been impressive in the ring. Hence, Finn Balor brought her in to hang out with Judgment Day. However, this didn't sit well with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Roxanne even tried to help Liv out during her match against Kairi Sane but ended up distracting Morgan, leading to her loss.

On the other hand, she was able to help Balor and JD McDonagh win their match against The War Raiders on the June 2 episode of RAW.

Perez has been part of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. She won her first round match against Kairi Sane, Liv Morgan, and Rhea Ripley. Tonight on the red brand, she faced off in the semi-final match against Jade Cargill. She took the former AEW star to her limits during the match, but it was Cargill who won in the end.

While Roxanne was there to help The Judgment Day when they needed her, the group was nowhere for her when she needed them.

Jade Cargill will now face Asuka in the finals of the Queen of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions.

