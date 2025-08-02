Roxanne Perez addresses Dominik Mysterio WWE relationship rumors

Roxanne Perez's WWE character has been romantically linked to Dominik Mysterio in recent months. Ahead of SummerSlam, the 23-year-old clarified speculation that she sees her fellow Judgment Day member as more than a friend.Mysterio has been in an on-screen relationship with Liv Morgan since August 2024. Morgan underwent shoulder surgery in June, sparking rumors that Dirty Dom could begin a romance with Perez while his storyline girlfriend is off television.In an interview with WrestlingNews.Co, Perez dismissed talk that she wants to become Mysterio's latest love interest. She also addressed why she gifted him a Nintendo Switch 2 on the July 28 episode of RAW.&quot;What do you mean what's going on with me and Dominik?&quot; Perez said. &quot;What are you talking about? We're just friends. We're just friends. I bought everybody gifts in The Judgment Day. Why is everyone turning it around?&quot; [From 3:33 – 3:42]Roxanne Perez has already replaced Morgan in The Judgment Day and as Raquel Rodriguez's tag team partner. She and Rodriguez will defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam on August 2.How Roxanne Perez feels about WWE SummerSlam 2025Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair have formed an unlikely alliance in recent weeks. However, Roxanne Perez got the upper hand in the rivalry by beating Bliss in their first one-on-one encounter on the July 25 episode of SmackDown.Asked if The Judgment Day should worry about their opponents, Perez made her feelings clear:&quot;No, no. We're the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. She's [Raquel Rodriguez], what, four-time, five-time, six-time. I don't think Charlotte Flair's a six-time Tag Team Champion. She may be a 15, 16-time World Champion, whatever, but she's never had experience with this.&quot; [From 02:32 – 02:52]Six matches will take place on Night One of SummerSlam 2025, including Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship defense against Jade Cargill. The World Heavyweight Championship bout between Gunther and CM Punk will headline the show.Please credit WrestlingNews.Co and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.