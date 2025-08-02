  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Roxanne Perez addresses Dominik Mysterio WWE relationship rumors

Roxanne Perez addresses Dominik Mysterio WWE relationship rumors

By Danny Hart
Modified Aug 02, 2025 16:26 GMT
Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio (left); Roxanne Perez (right) [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio (left); Roxanne Perez (right) [Image Credit: wwe.com]

Roxanne Perez's WWE character has been romantically linked to Dominik Mysterio in recent months. Ahead of SummerSlam, the 23-year-old clarified speculation that she sees her fellow Judgment Day member as more than a friend.

Ad

Mysterio has been in an on-screen relationship with Liv Morgan since August 2024. Morgan underwent shoulder surgery in June, sparking rumors that Dirty Dom could begin a romance with Perez while his storyline girlfriend is off television.

In an interview with WrestlingNews.Co, Perez dismissed talk that she wants to become Mysterio's latest love interest. She also addressed why she gifted him a Nintendo Switch 2 on the July 28 episode of RAW.

"What do you mean what's going on with me and Dominik?" Perez said. "What are you talking about? We're just friends. We're just friends. I bought everybody gifts in The Judgment Day. Why is everyone turning it around?" [From 3:33 – 3:42]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

Roxanne Perez has already replaced Morgan in The Judgment Day and as Raquel Rodriguez's tag team partner. She and Rodriguez will defend the Women's Tag Team Championship against Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam on August 2.

How Roxanne Perez feels about WWE SummerSlam 2025

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair have formed an unlikely alliance in recent weeks. However, Roxanne Perez got the upper hand in the rivalry by beating Bliss in their first one-on-one encounter on the July 25 episode of SmackDown.

Ad
Ad

Asked if The Judgment Day should worry about their opponents, Perez made her feelings clear:

"No, no. We're the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. She's [Raquel Rodriguez], what, four-time, five-time, six-time. I don't think Charlotte Flair's a six-time Tag Team Champion. She may be a 15, 16-time World Champion, whatever, but she's never had experience with this." [From 02:32 – 02:52]

Six matches will take place on Night One of SummerSlam 2025, including Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship defense against Jade Cargill. The World Heavyweight Championship bout between Gunther and CM Punk will headline the show.

Ad

Please credit WrestlingNews.Co and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

About the author
Danny Hart

Danny Hart

Twitter icon

Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.

Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.

Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.

When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts.

Know More

75 year old legend has challenged Cody Rhodes HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Danny Hart
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications