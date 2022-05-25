Roxanne Perez advances to finals of NXT Women's Breakout Tournament

On the latest edition of NXT 2.0, Roxanne Perez defeated Lash Legend to advance to the finals of the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament.

Last week, the 20-year-old faced Kiana James to advance to the semi-finals. Meanwhile, Perez has also been teaming up with Wendy Choo against NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne.

Perez faced Legend in a back-and-forth contest on the latest edition of the developmental brand. While Legend tried to take control of the match, Perez countered her moves. Lash Legend attempted to lift Roxanne Perez for a suplex, but the latter turned it into a sleeper hold.

Towards the end of the match, Perez attempted a Side Russian Leg Sweep, but her opponent kicked out. Legend then lifted Perez once again for a powerbomb, but the latter countered it with the Pop Rocks and pinned her for the win.

With Nikkita Lyons out due to injury and unable to compete in the tournament, Tiffany Stratton replaced her and successfully defeated Fallon Henley. This means that Perez and Stratton will face each other in the tournament's finals, wherein the winner will get an opportunity to challenge for the NXT Women's Championship.

Edited by Debottam Saha