Roxanne Perez advances in NXT Women's Breakout Tournament

On the latest episode of NXT, Roxanne Perez advanced to the semi-finals of the Women's Breakout Tournament.

Perez teamed up with Wendy Choo last week to challenge Toxic Attraction in a losing effort. However, on this week's show, the 20-year-old was all on her own as she faced Kiana James for a spot in the semi-finals of the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament.

At the start of the match, Roxanne and James had a stare-down before Kiana slammed her onto the mat. After the two taunted each other, they locked up with Roxanne throwing her opponent across the ropes.

Kiana then hit her rival on the shoulder, which knocked down Perez. The latter then stood up, taunting Kiana by bowing at her after avoiding her moves.

The latter stages of the match saw James getting the upper hand. She managed to roll up and even catch Perez in multiple submission holds but never succeeded in getting the win. Roxanne then finally managed to get a opening in the match after countering James' maneuvers.

Towards the end of the match, Roxanne and James traded shots which mostly slowed down the momentum of Kiana. Roxanne then hit her opponent with her finisher Pop Rocks from the second rope to get the win.

Along with the victory, Perez will now go on to face Lash Legend, who defeated Tatum Paxley in an earlier match to advance to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Edited by Debottam Saha