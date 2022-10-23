At Halloween Havoc, Roxanne Perez was victorious over her arch-rival and former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion, Cora Jade.

The two women have been feuding for the last few weeks after Jade betrayed Perez during her NXT Women's Championship Match against Mandy Rose. The two women won the tag team titles at The Great American Bash but later vacated the championship after no longer being a team.

The Weapons Wild match began with Perez immediately attacking Jade with a skateboard, the same weapon the 21-year-old used to betray her former tag team partner. The big spot of the match saw Jade drag Perez as the two women came crashing down from a high platform in the arena.

This eventually led to the finish of the match inside the ring. Perez hit the Pop Rocks on a pile of chairs and pinned Jade to secure a huge victory.

Leading up to Halloween Havoc, Perez also appeared on the main roster as part of SmackDown. The 20-year-old teamed up with Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi in a losing effort against Damage CTRL.

The former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion also picked Raquel as Jade's opponent for last week's edition of NXT. Meanwhile, Jade handpicked Rhea Ripley as Perez's opponent.

It remains to be seen what is next for Roxanne Perez as her rivalry against Jade seemingly comes to an end.

What did you make of Roxanne Perez's performance at Halloween Havoc? Sound off in the comment section

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : 0 votes