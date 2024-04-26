Roxanne Perez breaks character as WWE legend shares a prediction for upcoming Draft

Former five-time WWE Women's Champion recently took to her social media account to choose Roxanne Perez as her favorite wrestler for the WWE Draft event.

The WWE Draft brings a change in the dynamics of the company as the established superstars who are already part of a roster are moved between the different brands of RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. All eligible WWE Superstars can be drafted to any of the three brands in the company. With this change, a variety of new storylines come into play and new feuds arise to make the storylines much more interesting.

Taking to her Twitter account, Mickie James shared her honest pick for the upcoming draft in the company. She gave genuine appreciation for Roxanne Perez's potential and talent in wrestling. She wrote:

Reacting to James' message on social media, Perez broke character as she reacted with some seemingly heartfelt emojis. Considering her recent heel turn in an episode of NXT when she attacked Lyra Valkyria, it was out of character to have such a reaction to James' tweet.

Check out Perez's response and Mickie James' Twitter post below:

Roxanne Perez opened up in a podcast regarding AJ Lee's potential comeback to WWE

Roxanne Perez expressed her honest opinion in a podcast regarding AJ Lee's possible return to WWE.

Voicing her desire, Perez asserted in the Ring The Belle podcast that she hopes for a future opportunity to have a match against former WWE Divas Champion, AJ Lee. The superstar spoke of how it would be a dream come true moment for her to be able to go against Lee.

"It's going, we're trying you know. Hopefully, one day, she'll come back and maybe we can all do something together. That would be, that would be like my dream. I can't retire until I have a match against AJ Lee. So you know, I can't be 80 years old wrestling either, so," Roxanne Perez said.

Fans would be excited to see how Perez's determination and resilience shapes her journey in wrestling.

