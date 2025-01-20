Roxanne Perez breaks silence after former rival challenges for world title outside WWE

One of Roxanne Perez's former rivals made a surprise appearance outside WWE on Sunday. The two-time NXT Women's Champion broke her silence regarding Cora Jade's decision to come after Masha Slamovich's TNA Knockouts Championship.

Perez and Cora Jade started off as best friends in NXT and even won the NXT Women's Tag Team Title in July 2022. However, Jade inexplicably betrayed her, which started their heated rivalry.

Things cooled off over the past year, especially with Jade's inactivity in 2023 and injury in 2024. They have reconciled and have been best friends since October 2024.

Cora Jade appeared at TNA Wrestling Genesis 2025 and issued a challenge to Masha Slamovich. Following the development, Roxanne Perez sent a message on Instagram. Perez reacted to the shocking appearance on her Instagram Story.

"PUT SOME RESPECT ON MY BESTIE's NAME. NEW CHAMP COMIN' SOON!!!!!" Perez wrote.

WWE's official partnership with TNA Wrestling came into effect on Sunday, with several NXT stars making appearances at Genesis. Cora Jade confronted Masha Slamovich after the champion successfully defended her title against Rosemary in a Clockwork Orange House of Fun match.

Slamovich was in attendance on the January 14 episode of NXT, sitting at ringside. Meanwhile, Roxanne Perez had a segment with Bayley last week, seemingly teasing a potential feud ahead of NXT Vengeance Day next month.

Roxanne Perez sends a message to Bayley on SmackDown

Two-time NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez returned the favor to Bayley by showing up on this past Friday's episode of SmackDown. Perez was sitting at ringside as one of the company's special guests along with former WWE Women's Champion Victoria and Rey Mysterio's daughter, Aalyah.

Speaking to Byron Saxton in a SmackDown Digital Exclusive, Perez issued a challenge to Bayley, inviting her to appear on NXT this week.

"I always thought that I was the big fan, but it seems like she’s actually mine since she wants to show up at my show and stick her nose in my business. So yeah, Bayley. Come on down. Come back and maybe this time around, I can give you some notes on how to be a champion since I don’t think you got it anymore," Perez said. [H/T: Fightful]

It will be interesting to see where Perez and Bayley's back-and-forth will lead to. NXT Vengeance Day is scheduled for February 15 at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C.

