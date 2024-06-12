Roxanne Perez calls The Rock's daughter Ava out; confronted by multiple stars

Roxanne Perez called out The Rock's daughter Ava on tonight's WWE show. She was also confronted by multiple stars.

Ever since turning heel, Roxanne Perez has been on top of her game, which led her to eventually win the NXT Women's Championship from Lyra Valkyria. Since winning the title, she has tried her best to hold on to it. At NXT Battleground, she had her toughest challenger yet when she faced Jordynne Grace, who is the current TNA Knockouts Champion. Perez managed to retain her title after a tough battle.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Perez wanted to address the state of the women's division and she called out Ava to thank her. When Ava came out, she wondered why she should thank Perez for doing her job as champion. After a back and forth between both women, Jacy Jayne and Jazmyn Nyx interrupted them. Jacy said that winning the NXT Women's Championship has changed Perez's sweet personality. She then took credit for the current state of the women's division.

They were interruped by Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson who claimed to have been making headlines every week. Lola Vice interrupted them and addressed her win at NXT Battleground. She also put herself on the same level at Perez. Lola then kicked Jakara Jackson in the face, kickstarting a brawl. In the end, it was Perez and Vice who cleared the ring and stood tall, with the latter fixing her sight on the title.

It remains to be seen who out of these women will be next in line to face Roxanne Perez for her championship.

