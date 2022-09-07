Roxanne Perez collides with 27-year wrestling veteran on WWE NXT 2.0; gets attacked by former champion

Roxanne Perez took on Meiko Satomura for the first time in a singles match on the latest episode of WWE NXT 2.0.

After holding it for 451 days, Satomura lost her NXT UK Women's Championship to Mandy Rose in a triple threat match involving Blair Davenport at World's Collide last Sunday.

After the bout, she was approached by Cora Jade backstage, who challenged her to a match on NXT. The 27-year veteran declined the offer as she was already booked for a match against Jade's former best friend and current rival, Roxanne Perez.

Meiko and Perez put on an entertaining bout on the latest episode of NXT 2.0. The latter performed a basement dropkick and a suicide dive to the outside. She got a two-count after hitting a Russian Leg Sweep.

Ultimately, The Final Boss hit a Pele kick, and the Scorpio Rising to emerge victorious via pinfall. The two stars then showed sportsmanship by bowing to each other after the match.

As soon as Meiko Satomura left the ring, Cora Jade showed up and attacked Roxanne Perez from behind with a kendo stick. Meiko then went back into the ring to check on the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion.

