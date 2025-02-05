Roxanne Perez confirms split from long-term partner following historic WWE Royal Rumble performance; gets attacked minutes after

Roxanne Perez confirmed that she is no longer with her long-term partner on NXT tonight. She got attacked just a few minutes later.

Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade were best friends when they first started in NXT together. However, this friendship turned into a bitter rivalry after Jade betrayed Perez, leading to a brutal feud between both women. But, the two stars patched up their issues last year when Jade helped Perez retain her NXT Women's Title against Giulia.

For the next few weeks, they appeared to be best friends again. However, last week on NXT, it appeared that Cora Jade and Perez had issues after the latter blamed the former for their loss to Bayley and Giulia. This seemingly didn't please Jade.

Tonight, on the black and silver brand, Roxanne came face-to-face with Bayley. The Role Model told her that she had changed after losing the NXT Women's Title and if she kept this up, she would lose all her friends. However, The Prodigy replied that she has no friends when it comes to the NXT Women's Title. This statement seemingly confirmed that she was split from Cora Jade.

Later on in the segment, Cora attacked both Bayley and Giulia with a kendo stick. She then went to attack Roxanne Perez who evaded her and escaped from the ring. Jade then made her intentions clear when she picked up the NXT Women's Championship. This confirmed that Perez and Jade are no longer a team.

It looks like Giulia might have one more challenger to worry about after what happened tonight.

