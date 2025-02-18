Roxanne Perez earns first-ever main roster win thanks to timely distraction

The latest episode of RAW saw Roxanne Perez compete in her first-ever main roster, non-PLE, match. The Prodigy picked up the win, continuing what Michael Cole described as a "fairytale run", but it was all thanks to a timely distraction.

The star was involved Elimination Chamber qualifying match and saw Perez take on The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez. Big Mami Cool was a tough opponent, as her strength was formidable.

There were times during the match when Perez was rag-dolled all across the ring by Rodriguez. However, to her credit, she also managed to catch her opponent off guard every now and then.

The defining moment of the match came towards the end when the Women's Tag Team Champions came out and confronted Liv Morgan. Bianca Belair and Naomi have their sights set on both Morgan and Rodriguez, convinced that they were responsible for the attack on Jade Cargill after watching the video footage Nick Aldis showed them on SmackDown.

Taking advantage of this, Roxanne Perez was able to hit Rodriguez with her finisher, Pop Rox, before rolling her up for the three count.

This was a huge victory for Roxanne Perez, who suffered a defeat over the weekend in the Fatal Four Way at Vengeance Day 2025. Now, she can look forward to Elimination Chamber, where she will be aiming to win and book her ticket to WrestleMania 41.

