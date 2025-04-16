Roxanne Perez finds ally in long-time WWE enemy for WrestleMania 41 weekend

Roxanne Perez reunited with her former rival once again for an upcoming match. She and Cora Jade used to be best friends and teammates, but they had a falling out... twice.
The two stars became friends again a few months ago, and they got back into each other's good books. However, their partnership was cut short once again during The Prodigy's last reign as NXT Women's Champion.
Following her loss to Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown last week, Roxanne Perez appeared on WWE NXT this week during a backstage segment. Ava announced that she had spoken to Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis about setting up a Triple Threat tag team match for Stand & Deliver, with the winning team earning a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship on the following Tuesday.
Perez then showed up and complained about being left out of Stand & Deliver. Ava told her she was happy to make it a Fatal Four-Way if she found a partner. Roxanne couldn't find a partner and said she wanted to do it on her own.
Ava told her that it wasn't possible. Cora Jade then showed up and agreed to team up with Roxanne Perez. The Fatal Four-Way bout has now been confirmed for the pre-show.