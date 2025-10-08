Roxanne Perez gets new name following WWE RAW

Roxanne Perez has been part of a story with Bayley and Lyra Valkyria in recent weeks, but it seems that this has allowed her to continue to define her character on a weekly basis. Since being promoted from WWE NXT, Roxanne has been part of The Judgment Day, which has stunted her character somewhat, but she has recently been able to start to show who she is slowly. Following WWE RAW, she has taken to Instagram to reveal her new name, noting that she's &quot;the mf princess.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring her time in The Judgment Day, Roxanne hasn't been seen as a &quot;princess,&quot; so this could be a hint that she is looking to push herself forward outside of the group, since there is no real reason for her to remain a member. Will Roxanne Perez leave The Judgment Day?It's clear that Roxanne was only supposed to be part of the group short term and Liv Morgan's injury meant that she was forced to remain part of the stable for a little bit longer than WWE initially planned. Now that Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez no longer hold the Women's Tag Team Championships, there is technically nothing keeping Perez in the group. She has become close friends with all of the members of the group, but it could be time to show the main roster audience what she is capable of. She is a former NXT Women's Champion, and she could be the next break out star on the level of Becky Lynch. It could be argued that she is being held back whilst she is part of the group, but as part of her current story, it seems that she needs to finish the issues with Bayley and Lyra first before WWE is able to allow her to move away from the group.