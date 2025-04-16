Roxanne Perez goes off on WWE official Ava backstage; furious with booking

Roxanne Perez has been furious about her recent booking. She voiced her displeasure at WWE official Ava on the latest episode of NXT.
As soon as Roxanne Perez arrived in NXT, she established herself as a Prodigy. It didn't take long for her to win the NXT Women's Championship. She won the title twice and was responsible for turning NXT's women's division into one of the best in the world. However, since losing the title, she has struggled with her booking.
On the April 1, 2025, episode of NXT, Perez had the chance to qualify for the NXT Women's North American Championship at Stand & Deliver, but she lost to Kelani Jordan. This put her Stand & Deliver hopes in trouble.
Tonight on the black and silver brand, Meta Girls, Fatal Influence, Gigi Dolin, and Tatum Paxley were backstage with GM Ava who informed them that they would compete in a Triple Threat match at Stand & Deliver where the winner would receive a shot at the Women's Tag Team Titles the following week on NXT.
Perez interrupted Ava's announcement and confronted her about still not being booked for Stand & Deliver. Ava told her that if she could find herself a tag team partner, then she would make it a Fatal Four-Way match.
It will be interesting to see if Roxanne Perez will be able to find a tag team partner in time.