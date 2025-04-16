Roxanne Perez goes off on WWE official Ava backstage; furious with booking

Roxanne Perez has been furious about her recent booking. She voiced her displeasure at WWE official Ava on the latest episode of NXT.

Ad

As soon as Roxanne Perez arrived in NXT, she established herself as a Prodigy. It didn't take long for her to win the NXT Women's Championship. She won the title twice and was responsible for turning NXT's women's division into one of the best in the world. However, since losing the title, she has struggled with her booking.

On the April 1, 2025, episode of NXT, Perez had the chance to qualify for the NXT Women's North American Championship at Stand & Deliver, but she lost to Kelani Jordan. This put her Stand & Deliver hopes in trouble.

Ad

Trending

Tonight on the black and silver brand, Meta Girls, Fatal Influence, Gigi Dolin, and Tatum Paxley were backstage with GM Ava who informed them that they would compete in a Triple Threat match at Stand & Deliver where the winner would receive a shot at the Women's Tag Team Titles the following week on NXT.

Perez interrupted Ava's announcement and confronted her about still not being booked for Stand & Deliver. Ava told her that if she could find herself a tag team partner, then she would make it a Fatal Four-Way match.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Roxanne Perez will be able to find a tag team partner in time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More