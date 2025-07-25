Roxanne Perez of the Judgment Day breaks silence on death threats

Roxanne Perez of Judgment Day has already made her mark on the main roster and is even one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. Unfortunately, she's also had some less-than-happy experiences with receiving death threats.

Ad

Roxanne Perez was interviewed by the San Antonio Express-News recently, where she talked about how she had received death threats and what she thought about the situation.

She said that she had always heard about things like this happening, but had not expected them to happen to her, especially so soon in her career. She admitted that the situation was "very scary" and had to be taken seriously.

However, Perez also added that WWE was doing a great job at protecting her and others, and that the security provided by WWE was top-notch.

Ad

Trending

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

"You know, I always heard about these stories, but I never really expected them to happen, especially so soon. The situations like that can be very scary, and I think that people should take these things seriously. I think that people should be very careful with what they post online because you don’t know how it can affect other people. But yeah, I mean, WWE does a great job at protecting us, and regardless of whatever’s posted online or whatever threats happened online, WWE has the best security in the world. So, yeah, I feel very safe with the WWE." (13:39 - 14:21)

Ad

Ad

The Judgment Day is making huge steps with Roxannne Perez

Despite Liv Morgan being out with an injury, Judgment Day has not had to step back. In fact, they added Roxanne Perez to their ranks, and now each member is a champion.

Roxanne and Raquel Rodriguez hold the Women's Tag Team Championship, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh are the World Tag Team Champions once again, while Dominik Mysterio is the Intercontinental Champion.

Ad

Please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE