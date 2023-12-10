Roxanne Perez loses Steel Cage Match after being attacked by returning 24-year-old WWE star

At NXT Deadline this week, Roxanne Perez collided with Kiana James in a Steel Cage match.

The two stars have been involved in a feud for a while now, and they got to settle it inside a steel structure at the final WWE Premium Live Event of the year. However, it doesn't seem like their rivalry is over yet, as a returning star cost the former NXT Women's Champion the match. Unlike normal Steel Cage Matches, this match could only be won via pinfall or submission.

Kiana James tried to hit Perez with her loaded bag after entering the cage. James climbed up the cage but she was sent back down to the ring after her opponent dropkicked the cage. Roxy then hit Kiana with a basement dropkick for a two-count.

James sent Roxanne into the cage and tried to hit a powerbomb, but the latter reversed it and hit her Pop Rox finishing move, which got a two count. James called for the official to open the door, and she pulled out a steel chair. She tried to hit Roxanne with the chair, but the latter avoided it and got her hands on the chair.

Roxy seemingly tried to close the cage door while holding the chair, but Izzi Dame showed up and slammed the door in her face. Kiana James then hit Roxanne Perez with the chair in the back and in the front to win the match.

