Roxanne Perez will make history in the next five years, predicts ex-WWE star

WWE is headed to Canada, and Roxanne Perez isn't done with her run as the big bad wolf of NXT. Recently, James Ellsworth recently stated that The Prodigy will make history in the company and explained how.

Roxanne Perez has been called The Prodigy for a while, and she's been showcasing to the world exactly why she got that as her nickname. Earlier this year, she set a record during the Women's Royal Rumble match when she lasted over an hour in the battle royal.

After the events of Monday Night RAW, Perez earned another opportunity to showcase herself on a big stage when she qualified for the Elimination Chamber match. Today, James Ellsworth tweeted that The Prodigy will win every championship in the Stamford-based promotion in the coming five years, which would make her a history-maker in the company.

"#RoxannePerez is going to win every women’s title... The women’s Royal Rumble... The women’s money in the bank... All in just the next 5 years," Ellsworth wrote.

Roxanne Perez is headed to WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Last year, Roxanne Perez had the run of a lifetime as the NXT Women's Champion and was the face of the division for months. However, all good reigns come to an end, and the same happened with The Prodigy when she clashed with Giulia for the second time and lost the title.

Regardless, this didn't affect the 23-year-old star's confidence as has already impressed in her first few main roster appearances. She set a new record at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 when she lasted over an hour in the Women's Royal Rumble match and was the runner-up to Charlotte Flair.

Lately, she's been entangled in a feud with Bayley, which has spread across both the developmental brand and the main roster. The two stars were also in the main event of WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2025, where they were both defeated in a Fatal 4 Way match by Giulia for the NXT Women's Championship.

On the recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Roxanne Perez defeated Raquel Rodriguez to qualify for the upcoming Women's Elimination Chamber match in Canada.

