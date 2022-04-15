Former Ring of Honor star Roxanne Perez (Rok-C) to make WWE debut

Former Ring of Honor star Roxanne Perez (formerly known as Rok-C) will make her WWE debut this week on NXT Level Up.

Roxanne Perez began her training at the age of 13 under Hall of Famer Booker T in his promotion, Reality of Wrestling (ROW). She had her first match in 2018. Perez made her Ring of Honor debut in 2021 and won the tournament for the inaugural ROH Women's World Championship. Earlier this year, she debuted on IMPACT Wrestling, challenging Deonna Purrazzo, the then AAA Reina de Reinas Champion, to a Winner Takes All Match.

Today, the 20-year-old tweeted her excitement about her WWE debut against Sloane Jacobs at the upcoming edition of NXT's Level Up:

roxanne @roxanne_wwe 4/16 I made my professional wrestling debut at 14 years old. Tomorrow, 4/22 I make my WWE debut. Quite a level up, huh? 🖤



NXT Level Up is a platform where new talents and recruits take their first steps to become WWE Superstars and showcase their in-ring skills.

Matt Camp and Reality of Wrestling support Roxanne Perez's WWE debut

Many wrestling personalities and promotions shared their support and excitement for the young NXT recruit. WWE The Bump's Matt Camp tweeted that Perez is a must-see upcoming talent on NXT.

In a tweet, Perez's former training promotion, Reality of Wrestling (ROW), also tweeted their support, saying it was a debut not to be missed. When recruited by NXT in March this year, a proud Perez said she had accomplished her mission of reaching the WWE:

roxanne @roxanne_wwe #HeyLookMomIMadeIt Do you know what it’s like to wake up everyday like you’re on a mission? Mission Accomplished! #WWESUPERSTAR Do you know what it’s like to wake up everyday like you’re on a mission? Mission Accomplished! #WWESUPERSTAR #HeyLookMomIMadeIt https://t.co/jIS18YGpm9

Roxanne Perez, amongst other NXT talents like Sloane Jacobs, Kiana James, Tatum Paxley, Damon Kemp, and Troy Donovan, will participate in the upcoming NXT Level Up edition.

