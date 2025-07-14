Roxanne Perez "pays tribute" to Liv Morgan in an interesting way at WWE Evolution 2025

Roxanne Perez managed to do her job well enough, and now she and Raquel Rodriguez are still the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. At Evolution 2025, Perez paid tribute to Liv Morgan in an interesting way.

As you likely know, the only reason Roxanne Perez is a tag team champion is the fact that Liv Morgan suffered an injury that will keep her out for several months. She swooped in and they successfully beat three other teams, one from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT, respectively.

After Raquel Rodriguez secured the pinfall and victory (thanks to Roxanne's assistance), Perez jumped onto her, similar to how Liv Morgan would, paying tribute to the injured superstar.

It was, indeed, a huge moment for Perez as she proved exactly why she belongs. In doing so, The Judgment Day has also kept all the gold intact. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh are (once again) the World Tag Team Champions, while Dominik Mysterio is the Intercontinental Champion.

Now, there needs to be more title defenses on that front, as Dominik has had very few defenses under his belt.

Expand Tweet

With Liv Morgan gone for the foreseeable future, this may have fully cemented Roxanne's place in The Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW.

