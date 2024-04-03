Roxanne Perez put through a table by current champion at WWE show

Roxanne Perez was put through a table as her plan to attack a former champion backfired on WWE NXT.

Ever since she defeated Becky Lynch for the NXT Women's Championship, Lyra Valkyria has proven herself to be a dominant champion. She has consistently defended her title against some of the top stars on the roster. However, she will face her toughest challenger this weekend at NXT Stand & Deliver as she defends against Roxanne Perez. This rivalry got personal after Perez injured Lyra's arm a couple of weeks ago.

Tonight on NXT, both women were set to be guests on Noam Dar's Supernova Sessions. Lyra Valkyria informed Perez that she keeps looking to blame others for her losses.

Lyra also said that Perez became champion by surprising Mandy Rose over a year ago, just like Lola Vice did on NXT Vengeance Day. When Roxanne said that losing the title made her dangerous, Lyra pointed out that the difference between them is that Valkyria wins while Perez complains. Perez then said that she had a lot of rage inside her, and she slapped the champion. However, Lyra picked her up and slammed her into the coffee table.

It will be interesting to see if Lyra Valkyria can bring out this vicious side in her match against Roxanne Perez.

