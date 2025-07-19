Roxanne Perez reacts after her Judgment Day teammate suffers a loss weeks before WWE SummerSlam

Roxanne Perez has reacted to Raquel Rodriguez's loss from this week's episode of WWE SmackDown. Rodriguez lost to Charlotte Flair in a singles match.Perez and Rodriguez will defend the tag titles against Flair and Alexa Bliss at the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event. The reigning champions were victorious over three other teams at the Evolution Premium Live Event, including Flair and Bliss, who were a part of the four-way tag team match. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn X, Perez sent a message after Flair's win over Rodriguez, stating that the Judgment Day duo is still the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.&quot;We’re still the champs, losers!!!!!&quot; Perez wrote.Check out Roxanne Perez's post on X:Roxanne Perez became the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champion after Liv Morgan's injury. Originally, Rodriguez and Morgan won the titles on the RAW after WrestleMania 41, dethroning Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria. They made history with the win, becoming four-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions in the process.She has already enjoyed an incredible 2025, entering the Women's Royal Rumble Match, the Women's Elimination Chamber Match, and also competing in the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. The Prodigy was also officially added to The Judgment Day after Morgan's injury, courtesy of her stablemate, Finn Balor.