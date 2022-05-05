"Roxanne will be on the same level as Becky" - WWE Veteran talks about Roxanne Perez

WWE NXT's Roxanne Perez has received great praise from WWE veteran Maria Kanellis.

The Prodigy has earned her stripes at a very young age. She became the inaugural ROH Women's Champion before signing with WWE and working at the Capital Wrestling Center. Perez recently made her NXT TV debut, garnering a lot of attention.

Maria Kanellis was quite high on the 20-year-old superstar. On the latest episode of Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast, Kanellis continued praising Perez and compared her to Becky Lynch:

“I hesitate to say this because I don’t like anybody comparing anybody to anyone else, but the ability that you have in Becky Lynch, you have in Roxanne. I think that is only going to continue to grow... Roxanne will be on the same level as Becky. She has the technique down. She has the story, she has the heart. She used to ride the bus to go to wrestling training before she could drive a car or anything like that. She rode a bus so she could go to training.” [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Kanellis was last seen in a WWE ring at the 2020 Royal Rumble. She was later released from the company due to budget cuts.

Maria Kanellis talks about working with Roxanne Perez

Kanellis, along with her husband, Mike, have found another wrestling promotion as their home. Nevertheless, she went on to describe how she worked and watched Perez work around different opponents.

On the same podcast, Kanellis went on to talk about Perez' list and style of opponents:

“She has the ability to work with anybody. I mean, everyone that she worked with in Ring of Honor from Miranda Alize, who’s a Luchador, to working with someone like Sumie (Sakai) or Angelina Love. She went down the list of veterans and she held up with all of them, but then she also went against all these different styles of wrestlers... So, I mean, she really is a prodigy and her future is very shiny and bright.” [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Roxanne Perez is currently working on NXT where she is heavily featured on television. Last night, Perez was seen working with Wendy Choo to take down Toxic Attraction at NXT Spring Breakin.

