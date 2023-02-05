Roxanne Perez retains her women's title by overcoming the odds on WWE Vengeance Day

NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez successfully defended her title next to Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne in a triple threat match at WWE Vengeance Day.

Roxanne initially fought Toxic Attraction members until Jacy and Gigi teamed up. The Champion hit a double wrist drag before hitting a Suicide Dive on Gigi.

The 26-year-old went to the apron but hit Dolin with the Cannonball instead of Roxy. Perez locked Jayne in a Crossface, but the latter countered it into a pin for two.

The two argued in the middle of the ring, with the crowd cheering Gigi Dolin and booing the latter. In the match's closing moments, Jayne and Dolin got on the same page for a second to pull out a table on the outside.

However, Perez saved herself from going through the table. Finally, Gigi tried to hold Roxanne's leg from the top, but the 21-year-old star kicked her off.

Roxanne Perez hit Super Pop Rox off the top buckle for the win against two women in a triple-threat match. It remains to be seen if Jayne and Dolin will continue to bury Perez on WWE NXT.

