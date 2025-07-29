Roxanne Perez reveals the real reason behind Finn Balor recruiting her into The Judgment Day

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez recently explained why Finn Balor brought her into The Judgment Day. The two-time NXT Women's Champion has fit in well with the group amid Liv Morgan's absence due to injury.Finn Balor introduced the 23-year-old to other members of the faction on the May 19 edition of Monday Night RAW as someone who could help Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan in their matches. However, after Morgan got injured, Balor and McDonagh proposed Perez to be her replacement as the other half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The Prodigy has played her part well in keeping the gold with the stable.During a recent appearance on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, Roxanne Perez noted that everyone, including Finn Balor, saw her impressive work in NXT. She added that the inaugural Universal Champion needed someone to come in as the third female star and help The Judgment Day keep all the titles in the clubhouse.&quot;I feel like everybody saw my journey on NXT and everything I was able to accomplish. I was pretty much the most accomplished NXT Women’s Champion from that era. So, I’m sure Finn Balor saw that. He saw why people call me The Prodigy is because I am the youngest on the roster, and I’ve already mastered everything about that ring.&quot; Perez added, &quot;So, he needed someone to come in and help The Judgment Day. You got JD, you got Dom, you got Finn, but you only have Raquel and Liv. So, why not add a third to the mixture and someone that can help the Judgment Day keep all the gold in the clubhouse?” [From 16:42 onwards] You can check out the interview in the video below:Roxanne Perez will be in action at WWE SummerSlamRoxanne Perez will wrestle at SummerSlam for the first time this Saturday as SmackDown's Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss will challenge The Judgment Day duo for the Women's Tag Team Championship at The Biggest Party of the Summer.The duo's previous televised title defense was on last week's edition of Monday Night RAW, where they defeated Bayley and Lyra Valkyria to retain the title thanks to assistance from Becky Lynch.While Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez put their title on the line on Night One of the premium live event, their fellow stablemate, Dominik Mysterio, defends his WWE Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles on Sunday. It will be interesting to see if the titles remain with the stable after SummerSlam.If you use the quote from this article, please credit The Wrestling Classic with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.