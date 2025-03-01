Roxanne Perez's real-life boyfriend receives a warning from WWE star

Roxanne Perez has been making waves on WWE's main roster ever since she competed in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Recently, her real-life boyfriend, Drake Morreaux, received a warning from another rookie in the promotion.

The Sports Entertainment juggernaut has been heavily promoting LFG, a show targeted to create new stars. Several rookies on the show have some affiliation with superstars in the Stamford-based promotion. Drake Morreaux is a participant on the show, and he is dating The Prodigy in real life.

There's another rookie with similar ties, as Anthony Luke, Maxxine Dupri's fiancé, is also on the show. Recently, WWE released a clip on its YouTube channel in which Luke fired shots at Morreaux ahead of their match, stating that not even Perez could save him.

"Not even Roxanne [Perez] can save you, big boy. Not even Roxanne can save you," Luke said. [From 00:13 to 00:22]

Roxanne Perez will compete at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

Earlier this year, The Prodigy lost the NXT Women's Championship to Giulia. Later, she entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match and made history by setting the record for the most time spent in a 30-woman Battle Royal. She was eventually eliminated by the winner, Charlotte Flair.

The 23-year-old earned an opportunity to enter the Women's Elimination Chamber Match when she defeated Raquel Rodriguez on Monday Night RAW. Roxanne Perez is now set to compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match against Bayley, Naomi, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Alexa Bliss. She also pinned The Role Model in a six-woman tag team match on Friday Night SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see how the former NXT Women's Champion fares inside the chain-linked circular steel structure later tonight.

