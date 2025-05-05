Roxanne Perez sends 3-word message ahead of WWE RAW match against IYO SKY

Roxanne Perez is one of the hottest rising stars in WWE right now. She dominated the NXT women's division for the better part of last year. After facing Rhea Ripley on last week's RAW, The Prodigy is set to face Women's World Champion IYO SKY on tonight's edition of the red brand's show.

Rhea Ripley won last week's match via disqualification after an interference from former NXT Women's Champion Giulia. Roxanne and Giulia beat up The Eradicator after the match before IYO SKY came to the Australian's aid. Later, on NXT, SKY and Jordynne Grace teamed up to defeat The Prodigy and The Beautiful Madness in a tag team match.

Ahead of her singles encounter with The Genius of The Sky on RAW, Roxanne Perez took to Instagram to send a message to the WWE Universe. She posted pictures of herself from recent episodes of RAW, claiming that she stole the show on every occasion.

"Every show R✩X!" Perez wrote.

Roxanne Perez calls IYO SKY a loser

The Prodigy has seen a lot of success in her WWE career so far. She has had a great run on the developmental brand with two NXT Women's Championship reigns. The 23-year-old also put on a great performance during the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match, finishing as runner-up.

Perez is certainly high on confidence. Ahead of her dream match against the Women's World Champion, she took to X to call IYO SKY a loser.

"Another Monday Night Rox; another day to embarrass your favorites! No one is on the level of the prodigy, not even your loser champ!!!!" Roxanne wrote.

It will be interesting to see if Roxanne lives up to her words and beats The Genius of The Sky tonight on RAW. Fans all around the world are looking forward to this match.

