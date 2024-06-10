Roxanne Perez sends a confusing one-word reaction to The Rock's daughter, Ava's tweet 

The Rock(left), Roxanne Perez(middle), and Ava Raine(right)
The Rock (left), Roxanne Perez (middle), and Ava (right) [Photo credits: stars' Instagram handles]

WWE legend The Rock's daughter, Ava, is currently the general manager of NXT. She sent a message to Roxanne Perez after the latter's high-profile match at Battleground 2024. Perez has now responded to the fourth-generation star.

At Battleground, TNA Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace faced Perez for the NXT Women's Championship. Grace and Perez delivered an entertaining bout that saw them exchange several hard-hitting moves. The challenger was ultimately distracted by Tatum Paxley and Ash By Elegance (fka Dana Brooke), allowing the champion to pick up the win.

Following the contest, NXT's general manager, Ava, reacted to Roxanne Perez's victory by posting a backstage picture with the latter on X/Twitter. The Rock's daughter seemed happy about the NXT Women's Champion's win. However, Perez replied to her tweet with a confusing one-word message.

"aha….," wrote Perez.

Check out Roxanne Perez's tweet below.

The Rock returned to WWE earlier this year for a rivalry against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. However, he didn't cross paths with his daughter on the company's programming.

Jordynne Grace praised Roxanne Perez before their title bout

Jordynne Grace made her first WWE appearance at Royal Rumble 2024, competing in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. She recently returned to the company as part of NXT for a feud against Roxanne Perez.

In an interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider before NXT Battleground, Grace spoke highly of Perez, calling the latter 'talented.' The TNA Knockouts World Champion added how both of them started their pro wrestling journeys at the same age and had almost a similar path in the business.

Grace also mentioned that Perez was aware of the importance of their NXT Women's Championship match at Battleground.

"I think she's extremely talented. It's funny. We actually both started when we were 14 years old in Texas. So, we came up in the same circle working the same shows. The only difference is that I had started before. So I ended up leaving Texas before she did. We're very similar in that regard. I know that she loves wrestling just as much as I have. You always see the videos of her at the total diva [sic] thing with AJ Lee, like I know that she's a wrestling fan just as much as I am and I know that she understands the magnitude of what this match could mean for both promotions." [H/T: PW Insider]

Despite suffering a loss, Grace impressed fans worldwide with her performance at NXT Battleground. It will be interesting to see whether she will make more appearances for the global juggernaut in the coming months.

